Podlaskie. Fuelled by nature.

The region has given birth to a range of innovative companies and solutions which have taken Poland and the world by storm. Meet some of the business rising stars from Podlaskie region.
Milk, wood processing, machine industry, IT sector, organic products and yachting industry. Here are the most important facts and figures about the region’s economic potential.
One of Poland’s most significant contemporary artists. He lives in a small village of Waliły near Białystok, where he was born in 1957. In his works Tarasewicz constantly crosses the boundaries of the old and seemingly unsurprising art of painting. He created the logo of Podlaskie: a European bison woven with colours.
The best woman horseback archer in the world. She was born and bred in Podlaskie. Friends sometimes call her “SatAnn”. Why? She likes snowboarding, bridge jumping and is a professional mounted archer. She has been winning international competitions for years, in a sport, in which women make only about 30% of all athletes.
A group of performers loved all over the world. With a career that spans 25 years, they choreograph and direct spectacles enthusiastically applauded in Poland, Europe and… China. They are the creators of Europe’s largest dance festival – Fair Play Dance Camp. Due to Fair Play Crew’s success and popularity, Białystok has earned its nickname – “Polish capital of dance”.
Kotniz was established over 40 years ago by Zdzisław Nietupski, Sebastian’s father. It produces accessories for the yachting industry. Kotniz’s products can be found on boats sailing all over the world under the colours of virtually every state.
Creators of Up to Date Festival – one of the major electronic music festivals in Poland. Cezary is the Festival’s creative director, co-founder of the Pozdro Techno brand, “Personality of the Year 2017” Award in the Culture category. Jędrzej, aka DJ Dtekk, is the programme director and a one-man-institution in the Polish scene of electronic music.
For the last couple of years, under the brand name of SVOJE, Aleksandra has been crafting natural cosmetics based on local ingredients: soaps, peelings and oils. SVOJE is a family business. Aleksandra works hand in hand with her father Krzysztof and her husband Piotr.
Adam Zdanowicz is the founder of Poland’s greatest custom bicycle studio. In his trailblazing career, Adam has made bicycles for stars and celebrities, including the likes of Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Michał Szpak or Aleksander Milwiw-Baron. He is also the winner of the world’s most prestigious award at a bike show in Las Vegas.
The king of “disco polo” music genre and co-founder of the legendary “Akcent” band. His smash hit “Przez Twe oczy zielone” (“Because of Your Green Eyes”) is the second most popular Polish song on YouTube with over 100 million views. In 2018, Zenon Martyniuk received the Honorary Ambassador of Podlaskie Award.
Spring in Podlaskie vibrates with thousands of colours. Take advantage of longer daytime and set out to explore wild nature, as you traverse the Narew National Park on the Śliwno-Waniewo boardwalk footpath.
Podlaskie has for ages been a melting pot for many different nations and cultures. This unique mix is reflected in the cuisine of the region, which features a one-of-its-kind mosaic of flavours, aromas and sensations. Here are some of the typical dishes that you should try when in the region.